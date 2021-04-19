Wedbush Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $180.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $182.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

