Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $57.37

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.37, but opened at $55.00. Webster Financial shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 23,493 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

