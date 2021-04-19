Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.65 Million

Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $294.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $298.64 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.37 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.