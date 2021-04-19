Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 190,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,580. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

