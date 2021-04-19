Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,950 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. 224,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

