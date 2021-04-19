Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $518.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,776. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average is $477.83. The company has a market cap of $247.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

