Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) Quiet Period Will End on April 26th

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WALDU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,477,000. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units makes up 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Waldencast Acquisition Inc and changed its name to Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

