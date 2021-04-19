Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.6 days.

WJXFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Wajax has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

