Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.