Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $70.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

