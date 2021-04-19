VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $205,264.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.39 or 0.00644410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.47 or 0.06750864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040927 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

