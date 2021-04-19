VMware, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VMware in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.