VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 90,381 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,769,659.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

