VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.