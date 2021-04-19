Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

