Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE VEI opened at $11.62 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

