Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $812,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $901.03 million, a P/E ratio of -226.35 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.