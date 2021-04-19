Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Catalent worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,563 shares of company stock worth $8,079,251 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

CTLT opened at $110.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

