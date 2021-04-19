Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

