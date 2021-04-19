Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

