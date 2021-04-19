Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.