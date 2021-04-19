Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Short Interest Update

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,582,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Videolocity International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Videolocity International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Videolocity International Company Profile

Videolocity International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a Chinese management education and consulting firm in the People's Republic of China. The company provides consulting, educational, and training curricula focusing on government management training, administrative party cadres training, women cadres training, councilors training, and training of Communist Party members and community neighborhood committee cadres.

