Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Short Interest Update

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,582,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Videolocity International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Videolocity International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Videolocity International Company Profile
