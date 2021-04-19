Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viad were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Viad stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

