Vetri Trading 73.6% Higher Over Last Week (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vetri has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 354,124,430 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

