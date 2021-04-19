Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Verra Mobility worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101,178 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 280,447 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 334,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.