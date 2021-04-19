Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

