Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.26 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

