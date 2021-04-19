Veriti Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,890,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $617.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.29. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.62 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

