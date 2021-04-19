Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of MSI opened at $188.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

