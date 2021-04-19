Veriti Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 220.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

NYSE:UNH opened at $391.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.73. The company has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

