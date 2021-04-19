Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.