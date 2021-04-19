Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.