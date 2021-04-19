Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.65 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

