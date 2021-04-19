Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.34

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 9807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,862,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.