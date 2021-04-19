VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Up 45.9% in March

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,580,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 20,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in VEON by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VEON by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,273,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

