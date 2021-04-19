Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 32.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.