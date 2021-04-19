Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 227,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

