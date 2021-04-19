Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ade LLC’s Largest Position

Ade LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.01. The stock had a trading volume of 317,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

