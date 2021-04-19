Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

