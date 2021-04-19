Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.06 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

