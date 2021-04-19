Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. 270,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

