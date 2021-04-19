Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $91,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 178,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

