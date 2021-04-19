Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,358. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

