Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises 3.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.85. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

