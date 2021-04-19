Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises about 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 2.68% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

