Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. 79,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

