USDJ Hits Market Cap of $15.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. USDJ has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

