Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Urban One stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

