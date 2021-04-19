Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Ur-Energy news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,264 shares of company stock worth $930,240 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $24,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

URG stock remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,465,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

