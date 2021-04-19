UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 4.3% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00. 90,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,919,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.55 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

